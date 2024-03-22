2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos, Vikings, land their QBs of the future
Can the Denver Broncos do the unthinkable and move UP in the 2024 NFL Draft for their QB of the future?
9. Chicago Bears - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Adding even more weapons for rookie QB Caleb Williams, Bears GM Ryan Poles will have added all of Keenen Allen, D’Andre Swift, Gerald Everett, Caleb Williams, and Malik Nabers in the 2024 NFL offseason. Honestly, if Williams is a homerun draft pick, this is a playoff team in 2024 and every year after.
10. Cincinnati Bengals (via NYJ) - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The Bengals did sign Mike Gesicki in free agency, but that surely would not take them out of drafting Brock Bowers. They traded up with the New York Jets in this mock draft, whom the Denver Broncos tragically lost to during the 2023 NFL Season. The Bengals did see WR Tee Higgins request a trade, so to not only fill their TE hole, but to also lessen the blow if they do lose Higgins, they will take Brock Bowers.
11. Dallas Cowboys (via MIN) - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Trade! The Minnesota Vikings were not able to trade up like the Denver Broncos were, so they decide to trade down with the Dallas Cowboys, and now the Cowboys will use their 11th overall pick to select WR Rome Odunze from Washington, who finally brings a viable weapon next to CeeDee Lamb. Here is the “all in” move that Cowboys fans were hoping for.
12. Arizona Cardinals (via DEN) - Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
The Arizona Cardinals will now have extra draft capital with their trade down with the Broncos, and now set to select with the 12th overall pick, they’ll take an explosive EDGE rusher in Laiatu Latu from UCLA. His get-off is other-worldly and will bring some DL boost to Jonathan Gannon’s defense.