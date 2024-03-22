2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos, Vikings, land their QBs of the future
Can the Denver Broncos do the unthinkable and move UP in the 2024 NFL Draft for their QB of the future?
5. Los Angeles Chargers - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
Yes, the Los Angeles Chargers have gotten rid of both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen at WR, but Jim Harbaugh pounds the table for a premier OL prospect and gets his wish. It might not be the right move, but Joe Alt will slide in at RT and give LA an elite tackle duo alongside Rashawn Slater. Will LA address their huge WR need later in the NFL Draft?
6. New York Giants - Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, OSU
Oh boy, the New York Giants have to be overjoyed with Marvin Harrison Jr falling into their laps with the 6th overall pick. The Giants do not have anything close to a WR1 on the roster, and for whoever is throwing Harrison passes in the present in future, well, their life just got a lot easier. I honestly would not be surprised to see them take a stab at a QB as well at some point.
7. Tennessee Titans - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Continuing to invest in the offense, Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon will have added Lloyd Cushenberry, Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, and now Olu Fashanu, who is a very technically sound OT and could start week one for the Titans. Carthon is clearly trying to give QB Will Levis every shot to succeed in year two in the NFL.
8. Atlanta Falcons - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The Atlanta Falcons have signed Kirk Cousins and added Darnell Mooney to their offense, so they now can turn their attention to adding some much needed pass rush boost to their defense. With the QB situation figured out for the short-term, they’ll add stud pass rusher Dallas Turner from Alabama in the first round.