2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos, Vikings, land their QBs of the future
Can the Denver Broncos do the unthinkable and move UP in the 2024 NFL Draft for their QB of the future?
The Denver Broncos might be able to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft for their QB of the future if Sean Payton gets his way. Could they do it in this mock draft? I am now personally in the camp that trading down is probably the best way for the Broncos to get long-term stability. They could hopefully find a trade-down partner and potentially select Bo Nix from Oregon, someone who fits Payton's offense.
However, Sean Payton and the rest of the Broncos front office might actually have their eyes set on more lofty goals, like a potential trade up into the top 10, which is likely where the Broncos need to be if they'd want a shot at, let's say, JJ McCarthy from Michigan. Let's put together a 2024 NFL mock draft in which the Denver Broncos find their franchise quarterback.
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos, Vikings, land their QBs of the future
1. Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams, QB, USC
The top selections of the 2024 NFL Draft are likely all set in stone, so it’d be a huge surprise if the Chicago Bears did anything but take Caleb Williams with the top pick in the draft. Williams recently had his USC Pro Day with a Bears’ contingent in attendance.
2. Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
If you look at the quarterbacks that Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has worked with in the past, Jayden Daniels fits that mold better than Drake Maye, in my opinion. While Maye is the better prospect, Commanders GM Adam Peters is betting on Kingsbury and the obvious ceiling of Daniels with the second overall pick.
3. New England Patriots - Drake Maye, QB, UNC
I have personally not be a fan of what the New England Patriots have done this offseason besides re-signing Mike Onwenu, who is the most underrated player in the NFL in my opinion. The Patriots need quite a bit beyond QB, but obviously the QB spot is the most important, so they will stand pat with their third overall pick and get Drake Maye, who could sit for a year behind Jacoby Brissett if needed.
4. Denver Broncos (via ARI) - JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Trade! The Denver Broncos will send their 12th overall pick in 2024, their first-round pick in 2024, and CB Patrick Surtain II to move up to the fourth overall pick and select JJ McCarthy from Michigan, who is gaining steam as a prospect rising up the draft board. It seems like the Minnesota Vikings could be heavy players to potentially take McCarthy, but Sean Payton gets what he wants and makes a huge move up the draft board.
Now, the 2024 NFL Draft begins.