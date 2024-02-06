2024 NFL free agents playing in Super Bowl LVIII Broncos should target
Among the pending free agents playing in the Super Bowl this year, who should the Broncos target?
4. Donovan Smith, LT
If the Denver Broncos end up viewing Garett Bolles as being an odd man out this offseason, signing Donovan Smith for the short-term could be a a fine solution. Smith spent the 2015-2022 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their starter at left tackle. He signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs this season and hasn't been great, but he's been somewhat competent.
PFF credits him with nine penalties and two sacks allowed, so he's not exactly a brick wall, but he comes with almost 150 total games of experience. The Broncos could potentially have some tough decisions to make along their offensive line this offseason. Bolles is the oldest starter they have in this unit and is due for a contract extension, as the 2024 NFL season is set to be the last year of his current deal.
However, two younger players in Lloyd Cushenberry and Quinn Meinerz are also in line for extensions. Cushenberry developed into a very good center this year and is a 2024 free agent, and Meinerz is one of the very best interior offensive linemen in the NFL, and is going to be eligible for a contract extension this offseason.
Both Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey were signed to big-time extensions last offseason, so as you can see, the OL is definitely a unit that could change between now and 2024. I don't think it'd be a shock to see Garett Bolles get traded this offseason.