2024 NFL free agents playing in Super Bowl LVIII Broncos should target
Among the pending free agents playing in the Super Bowl this year, who should the Broncos target?
2. Chase Young, DE
Another first-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Chase Young was traded to the San Francisco 49ers from the Washington Commanders in 2023. There seem to be some concerns about Young's effort at times, but he's been a quality force when on the field. Young played in 16 games this year, accumulating 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 15 QB hits. The Broncos would likely sign Young to start him along the DL, and that could be a viable part of the solution for the Broncos.
Chase Young will turn 25 before the start of the 2024 NFL season, so he is very young, especially for someone who plays along the defensive line. The Broncos' defensive front needs a total makeover outside of Zach Allen. Chase Young could add some needed pass-rush boost for a unit that not only couldn't rush the passer consistently but struggled to stop the run.
3. Michael Danna, DE
A fifth-round pick, Michael Danna has developed into a rock-solid starter for the Kansas City Chiefs, earning full-time starting duties in 2023. Danna would be a very solid signing for the Denver Broncos, and would again fit their budget in 2023. This season, Danna started 16 games, racking up 6.5 sacks, 50 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 13 QB hits.
His numbers have gotten better each year of his career, and won't turn 27 until this December. The Chiefs do have several notable free agents that they surely hope to have back, so I do think players like Michael Danna might not be huge priorities for them to re-sign. He'd be a welcome addition to the defensive line for Denver.