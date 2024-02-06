2024 NFL free agents playing in Super Bowl LVIII Broncos should target
Among the pending free agents playing in the Super Bowl this year, who should the Broncos target?
The Denver Broncos should definitely be watching Super Bowl LVIII, as there are some free agents in 2024 who are playing in this game. The Broncos might not go big-game hunting in free agency this year like they did last year, but that is OK. However, there are still some free agents who won't cost a ton but could greatly help the team out.
And that includes players on the Super Bowl LVIII teams. Denver and the rest of the NFL has a little over a month to get ready for the 2024 NFL free agency period, one of the most active and aggressive times of the year. I'd assume that the Broncos have a comprehensive list of players that they could target this year.
And they'd be wise to target a few players who are going to play in Super Bowl LVIII.
2024 NFL free agents playing in Super Bowl LVIII Broncos should target
1. Javon Kinlaw, DT
Someone who hasn't quite lived up to his first-round status is 49ers' defensive tackle, Javon Kinlaw. Kinlaw contributes to what has been the best and most consistent defensive line in the NFL over the last few years. After battling injuries for two-straight years, Kinlaw suited up in all 17 regular season games for the Niners, racking up 3.5 sacks, 25 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and six QB hits.
Not only would be a young, quality depth piece along the inept Broncos' defensive line, there also might be some untapped potential here, and Kinlaw isn't going to be expensive, so a signing like this could make a ton of sense for the Broncos.