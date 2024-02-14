2024 NFL Free Agency: Denver Broncos fix their defense
Let's put together a 2024 free agency haul for the Denver Broncos
4. CJ Gardner-Johnson, DB
I am all about connections here. CJ Gardner-Johnson was a first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints and Sean Payton back in 2019 and has played all around the secondary. He's the type of young talent the Broncos need in this unit. I think Denver needs to do right by Justin Simmons (and their cap space) and trade him this offseason.
The Broncos could build around Patrick Surtain II, Ja'Quan McMillian, and CJ Gardner-Johnson in the secondary. That is a strong three right there, but obviously, the team would need to add some more talent within this unit. Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions this past offseason, and it is a but puzzling why the Broncos did not make more of an effort to bring him in.
5. Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB
The Broncos need CB help, so Sean Murphy-Bunting comes along as the quality CB2 that the team needs. According to spotrac.com, his market value this offseason is $6.7 million per season. Sure, that would work. He'd be a cheaper addition but still a quality player. In 14 games this year, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer had two interceptions, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 57 total tackles.
The Broncos CB2 position was unstable in 2023, as Damarri Mathis did not develop and Fabian Moreau is older, a free agent this year, and was falling off a bit toward the end of the season. Murphy-Bunting can ideally hold down the CB2 spot, as opposing offenses will definitely not target Patrick Surtain often.