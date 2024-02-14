2024 NFL Free Agency: Denver Broncos fix their defense
Let's put together a 2024 free agency haul for the Denver Broncos
2. Sheldon Rankins, DT
Drafted by Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints back in 2016, Sheldon Rankins has been a model of consistency during his entire career, which has spanned between the Saints, New York Jets, and Houston Texans. Rankins has career highs of eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 15 QB hits, which all came in 2018.
He's also, you know, a good defensive lineman, which is missing along the Broncos' DL. Cutting DT DJ Jones should be a top priority to save some money this offseason, and using some of that to sign Rankins would be a good start. With 109 regular season games under his belt and seven playoff games played, Sheldon Rankins is what the Broncos need up front.
He does provide a tangible pass rush threat on the inside and has 43 TFLs over his career, so he's not a stranger to getting into the backfield.
3. Javon Kinlaw, DT
You thought I was done along the defensive line? Nope! this time, we'll add another first-round pick into this unit in Javon Kinlaw. A 2020 first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, Kinlaw should be viewed more as a reclamation project than anything else. He's not lived up to his first-round billing but is still a first-round pick, so you have to assume the potential is there in the right system.
He played in all 17 regular season games in 2023 and racked up 3.5 sacks, four sacks, and six QB hits. Perhaps a fresh team for Kinlaw can help him reach his peak.