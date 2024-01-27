2024 NFL Draft: Best case scenarios for the Denver Broncos
What are the best case scenarios for the Denver Broncos during the 2024 NFL Draft?
Scenario 3: Georgia TE Brock Bowers takes a tumble
Brock Bowers is a mind-bogglingly elite tight end prospect. In the 2024 NFL Draft, the class is loaded at wide receiver, so the Broncos could add some solid talent to their TE room in the mid-rounds of this draft. However, the same cannot be said for the tight end position, and Georgia TE Brock Bowers is clearly the best TE in this class.
He'd finally give the Denver Broncos some elite receiving production from the position, and boy is it needed. Even though tight ends are super valuable in the NFL, all four remaining teams in the NFL playoffs have gotten very good or even elite production from their respective TE rooms. With the draft being deep at the top with pass rushers and wide receivers, I could see a scenario where Brock Bowers falls down just enough for the Broncos to nab him with the 12th overall pick.
Adam Trautman took over the bulk of the TE1 duties when Greg Dulcich went down with more hamstring troubles, and Trautman is truly just a guy. He is not a viable receiving threat, and Dulcich is nowhere near the player that Bowers is. And frankly, anything the Denver Broncos get from Greg Dulcich at this point is a bonus.
Adding a much-needed receiving threat at tight end would do wonders for the Broncos offense.