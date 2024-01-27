2024 NFL Draft: Best case scenarios for the Denver Broncos
What are the best case scenarios for the Denver Broncos during the 2024 NFL Draft?
Scenario 2: The Broncos somehow acquire a second-round pick without trading up
The Denver Broncos did not have a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but traded up into the second-round to select Marvin Mims Jr. They had to give up draft capital to do that. I think another best case scenario is that Denver somehow is able to acquire a second-rounder in the offseason or even the day of that round when the draft begins.
The obvious avenue here to do so is by trading someone. The most likely trade candidates for the Broncos this offseason are Justin Simmons, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Garett Bolles. I think there is a possibility one or more are moved, and a possibility that all four return to the team in 2024. Of these four, I think Bolles has the highest trade value.
Offensive line play across the NFL is way down, and while Bolles has just one more year left on his contract, he's continually proven to be one of the best left tackles in the NFL. If we're being honest, though, I am not sure any of those players could end up yielding a second-rounder. But heck, it is possible.