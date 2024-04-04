2024 NFL Draft: 3 biggest needs for the Broncos besides quarterback
Beyond QB, what else do the Broncos need?
3. OLB/EDGE
A unit that does have some young talent is the group of pass rushers that Denver has. Their top players in this unit are Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto. In 2023, these three combined to have 21 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, and 42 QB hits in 42 total games. While those numbers seem adequate, the pass rush felt present one week and nonexistent the next.
Both Cooper and Bonitto had at least eight sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 13 QB hits, so statistically, they played really well, but for those who watched the defense intently, you'd have observed that the unit as a whole was not consistent enough.
What I believe about Browning, Cooper, and Bonitto is that all three are fine rotational, EDGE2 type of players that could pair well with a true game-changer in this room. The Denver Broncos need to find their own version of TJ Watt, Danielle Hunter, Micah Parsons, etc. Yes, I know that is much easier said than done, but my goodness, it's clear that the Denver Broncos pass rush isn't great.
According to ESPN, the Denver Broncos ranked 30th in the NFL in 2023 in pass-rush win rate, at a measly 34%. The team was among the worst at rushing the passer in the NFL. The Broncos have an urgent, first-round need for some help off the EDGE, but with other urgent needs, this might be a position that gets tabled until the middle rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.