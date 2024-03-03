Predominantly Orange
2024 mock draft round-up: Who are the Broncos taking at 12?

The draft is getting closer ... Will Denver's new franchise quarterback be selected? Or will they take another route?

By Javier Ascoli

NFL Draft 2024
NFL Draft 2024 / Perry Knotts/GettyImages
Following the round-up from these three big networks, let's summarize what these 15 analysts think the Broncos will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

  • QB J.J. McCarthy - selected five times
  • QB Bo Nix - selected two times
  • DE Jared Verse - selected two times
  • CB Terrion Arnold - selected two times
  • EDGE Laiatu Latu - selected once
  • CB Cooper DeJean - selected once
  • QB Drake Maye - selected once
  • DT Byron Murphy - selected once

Who would you like for the Broncos to select in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?

