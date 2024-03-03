2024 mock draft round-up: Who are the Broncos taking at 12?
The draft is getting closer ... Will Denver's new franchise quarterback be selected? Or will they take another route?
Following the round-up from these three big networks, let's summarize what these 15 analysts think the Broncos will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
- QB J.J. McCarthy - selected five times
- QB Bo Nix - selected two times
- DE Jared Verse - selected two times
- CB Terrion Arnold - selected two times
- EDGE Laiatu Latu - selected once
- CB Cooper DeJean - selected once
- QB Drake Maye - selected once
- DT Byron Murphy - selected once
Who would you like for the Broncos to select in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?