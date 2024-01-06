2024 Denver Broncos Mock Draft: It's time for a new QB
Do the Denver Broncos land their next franchise QB in 2024?
136th Overall - Hudson Clark, S, Arkansas
While safety isn't a super valuable position in the NFL, the Broncos are going to need to add to this unit. Justin Simmons turned 30 this year. Kareem Jackson is no longer with the team. Caden Sterns can't stay healthy, and there is no guarantee that PJ Locke III returns in 2024.
142nd Overall - Dallin Hooker, TE, Colorado State
The Broncos need to get their tight end position fixed. Greg Dulcich is someone who has TE1 upside, but the second-year player cannot stay healthy, and anything the Broncos get from him at this point is a giant bonus, and nothing more. The Broncos should also have the potential to boost this unit in free agency in 2024.
191st Overall - Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
I think if Sean Payton could have had a free agency do-over in 2023, he'd have not signed Mike McGlinchey. And with Garrett Bolles' future in the long-term being rather unknown, it would be wise for Denver to come away with a developmental tackle or two in the 2024 NFL Draft.