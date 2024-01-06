2024 Denver Broncos Mock Draft: It's time for a new QB
Do the Denver Broncos land their next franchise QB in 2024?
79th Overall - Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
The Denver Broncos double-dip in selecting players from Michigan and get someone who has NFL blood. Kris Jenkins' father played in the NFL from 2001-2010 and made four Pro Bowls and three total All-Pro teams. A huge issue for the Broncos this year has been their lack of production from their defensive line.
DJ Jones is surely a cut candidate and the team showed how unserious they were this year when they slotted Jonathan Harris as the other starter along the DL. Kris Jenkins has 111 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 8.5 tackles for loss over his career. He's also a part of the best scoring defense in college football this year.
126th Overall - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
Ricky Pearsall is a fifth-year senior who happens to be a late-bloomer. He began his career at Arizona State before transferring to Florida. In 2023, Pearsall has caught 65 passes for 965 yards and four touchdowns. Pearsall is an adequate size, he's listed at 6'1" and 200 pounds. He's also someone who could help fill a very crucial need for the Denver Broncos.
They've had a sub-par WR room for years now that has been limited by inconsistent play and injuries. The Broncos are probably not including Jerry Jeudy in their long-term plans and Courtland Sutton is slowly getting older. It would be wise for the Broncos to add to their WR room in the 2024 NFL Draft and in free agency.