2024 Broncos mock draft: 7-round Senior Bowl edition
Can the Denver Broncos get instant impact from this year's Senior Bowl crop?
145th overall: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
One of the more intriguing aspects of this year's Senior Bowl crop is the fact that one of the Denver Broncos' offensive assistants -- Logan Kilgore -- got the chance to coach some of the tight ends at this year's event.
One of the players he's got in his group is former Penn State tight end Theo Johnson, a 6-foot-6 target at a position the Denver Broncos could use a jolt. He had 11 touchdowns over the last two years for Penn State and might be a player in this class with a lot of untapped potential.
He's one of those players who may be better in the NFL than he was in college. The Broncos have major question marks surrounding the tight end position in 2024. Will Adam Trautman be back? Can Greg Dulcich stay healthy? Can Lucas Krull take the next step?
I think Johnson could be an intriguing pickup on Day 3 if he's still available.
236th overall: Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington State
You can't really go wrong taking a chance on pass rushers late in the NFL Draft. One of the best late-round picks for the Broncos in recent memory is former 7th-round pick Jonathon Cooper, who has emerged as a starting-caliber player.
Could they strike gold again in the later rounds?
Brennan Jackson was a highly productive player at Washington State with 14.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss over the last two years. He also had a whopping three defensive touchdowns in 2023.