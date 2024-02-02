2024 Broncos mock draft: 7-round Senior Bowl edition
Can the Denver Broncos get instant impact from this year's Senior Bowl crop?
121st overall: Cole Bishop, S, Utah
Where are the Denver Broncos at with the safety position heading into the 2024 offseason? Justin Simmons's contract situation will likely come up as the offseason progresses. Kareem Jackson is already officially gone. PJ Locke is an unrestricted free agent. Caden Sterns is coming off of yet another season-ending injury. Delarrin Turner-Yell won't likely be ready for the start of the season after a major knee injury.
So where is the team to turn? I think we could see the Broncos go bargain hunting in free agency, but I also like the idea of finding a "dawg" in the middle rounds. Cole Bishop was a captain at Utah and has had an extremely productive three seasons at the college level.
He had 21.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks from the safety position to go along with 197 total tackles, 12 passes broken up, and three interceptions.
143rd overall: DeWayne Carter DL, Duke
One of the areas the Denver Broncos desperately need an NFL Draft hit (or two) is on the defensive line. McTelvin Agim was a former third-round pick who didn't work out. Eyioma Uwazurike is a former fourth-round pick coming off of a suspension this past season who is a total unknown going into 2024.
Add in the fact that the Broncos couldn't retain Dre'Mont Jones after his rookie deal, and you're looking at a major struggle here when it comes to finding competence and depth in-house.
DeWayne Carter is a player who will likely have made a lot of friends among NFL teams after this week of Senior Bowl practices and interviews. The guy absolutely loves the game and it comes across in the way he plays. At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, he's got an NFL-ready body and can make plays in the backfield. He had seven forced fumbles at Duke.