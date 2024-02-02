2024 Broncos mock draft: 7-round Senior Bowl edition
Can the Denver Broncos get instant impact from this year's Senior Bowl crop?
76th overall: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
We don't know exactly what direction the Broncos will go at wide receiver this offseason. Could they trade Courtland Sutton? Sure. But they could also keep him. Could they trade Jerry Jeudy? Absolutely, but they could also keep him. Could they cut Tim Patrick? Yes, but they could also find a way to bring him back.
I think one thing is certain -- the Broncos just need to add at this position. It doesn't need to be in round one, but it could be. I love the idea of a player like Ricky Pearsall here in round three, especially because he just has such natural hands at the position and is very good after the catch.
A former Arizona State transfer, Pearsall came to the Florida Gators program in 2022 where his position coach was Keary Colbert. Colbert is now the receivers coach in Denver. I think this is one of the most obvious fits in this year's rookie class. A reunion with Colbert in Denver makes a ton of sense, and Pearsall's skills could be an outstanding fit in this Sean Payton offense.
Here's a snippet from Pro Football Network's evaluation of Pearsall as a prospect:
"Pearsall is an incredibly precise route runner, allowing him to create consistent separation. He’s the best route runner I have evaluated in this class, and that aspect of his game will get him onto the field as a rookie.- Pro Football Network
Pearsall’s footwork at the line of scrimmage was fantastic, and he has an extensive release package. He’s twitchy at the top of his stem. That, combined with his explosiveness, made it difficult for cornerbacks to stick with him throughout his routes. He’s a hands catcher and does not drop passes often.
Pearsall’s athleticism makes it easy for him to redirect his body to make difficult catches — he tracks the ball well downfield."