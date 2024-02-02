2024 Broncos mock draft: 7-round Senior Bowl edition
Can the Denver Broncos get instant impact from this year's Senior Bowl crop?
The Senior Bowl has become one of the great annual traditions over the years in the NFL offseason, and it's only gotten better with time. Jim Nagy and his staff do such a great job of putting on this event every year as the NFL world descends upon Mobile, Alabama, and it feels like the Denver Broncos are as serious about being in the market for a rookie QB as ever before.
The last time you really got this vibe was in 2018 when the Broncos' coaching staff was actually on the field in Mobile, getting hands-on work with both Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen.
Ultimately, the Broncos would pass on 2018 quarterbacks, but they took one in 2019 when Drew Lock fell to them in round two. And that was the last time the Broncos took a QB. They haven't taken one in the George Paton era, and Sean Payton has never used a 1st or 2nd-round pick on the QB position.
Could that change after the 2024 Senior Bowl? Here's our latest 2024 Denver Broncos mock draft.
12th overall: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
There are certainly going to be divided opinions over the Denver Broncos going with a quarterback at the 12th overall pick. Not everyone in Broncos Country loves or even likes the idea of using the 12th overall pick on Nix, who completed a large number of shorter throws at Oregon.
But Nix is good with his legs, he has a big arm, he is smart, he's a playmaker, and he was unbelievably good under pressure at Oregon.
There's a really good discussion here about Nix and his perceived flaws, but there is no question that he was one of the most improved players in the country over the last two years. We're talking about a guy who had 51 total touchdowns this past season at Oregon and only three interceptions.
To say he was likely past the point of ready to turn pro is an understatement. I think Nix has a level of maturity that is going to be coveted by NFL teams. There is something to be said about his efficiency, regardless of average depth of target, in combination with his ability to create as a runner.
The talk surrounding Bo Nix has pretty much always been that he had the Heisman/1st-round pick ceiling, even dating back to his time at Auburn. He was thrown to the wolves in the SEC and struggled to keep his head above water, but he's grown a lot. I will be fascinated to find out how George Paton and Sean Payton perceive him in the long run.