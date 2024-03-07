2024 Broncos 7-round mock draft: New QB by trading down?
Despite the lack of draft capital ... can the Broncos hit with their 2024 NFL Draft selections?
Round 6 - 190th Overall pick: Khristian Boyd, DL Northern Iowa
With the final pick in my first mock draft, Denver trades up nineteen spots from the 7th round to the 6th and select Khristian Boyd, one of the biggest NFL Combine snubs. I was between trading up for Boyd or waiting until the 7th to select a running back or an offensive tackle.
With Boyd available on the board, I traded up to snag him, and add another defensive lineman. Boyd was very impressive during the East-West Shrine Bowl week, increasing his draft stock. He is very powerful and can add more help to this young defense. He is a very underrated prospect, who can have a positive impact on any team who selects him.