2023 was a massive success for the Broncos, regardless of no playoffs
By Jack Ramsey
3) A few key future pieces
The Broncos found out this year that they might have a few more foundational pieces than they had initially thought. The Broncos turned to nickel Ja'Quan McMillian as their defense struggled, and McMillian did nothing but become an immediate stud. McMillian became an immediate playmaker, and paired with outside corner Fabian Moreau, helped the Broncos secondary find their footing.
Beyond McMillian, Marvin Mims was a special teams ace for the Broncos this year. Mims took one return to the house, albeit in an already decided game in Miami, and was a deep ball threat for Wilson and the Broncos' passing game early on.
In the backfield, Jaleel McLaughlin was an effective pass catching back for the Broncos and developed as a stronger runner as the weeks went on. McLaughlin and Mims could be key pieces for the Broncos next year as they both excel in the open field and create space where there otherwise might not be.