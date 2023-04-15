2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs fly off the board, Broncos land Matthew Bergeron
As crazy as it sounds, 2023 NFL mock draft season has almost reached its end. We've got to get as many of these in as possible, and so here at Predominantly Orange we're taking a look at the entire NFL Draft, not just the Denver Broncos, with this full three-round NFL mock draft. In order to get an idea of what the Denver Broncos could be looking at, we've got to take a look at as many scenarios as possible, and although simulators can be helpful, it's also not a bad idea to have a real person pulling the trigger on each of these picks.
Of course, predicting the entire NFL Draft is about as easy as getting a perfect NCAA brackett. Actually, it's probably harder to predict the Draft. It's just such an inexact science and it's much harder to get things right than most people realize, so efficiency needs to be graded much more on the baseball curve. Meaning, a really good "average" is around .300.
And if you get close to that in your NFL mock draft projections, maybe you should start doing that kind of job professionally. All of that to say, predicting the NFL Draft is predicting the unpredictable. That's what makes it fun. Let's look at three rounds of mock draft madness and what the Broncos might do in this kind of scenario (with no trades).
2023 NFL mock draft: QB-loaded first round leads to madness
1. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
The Panthers go after their QB of the future with Frank Reich and his epic cast of characters on that offensive staff now in Carolina. The Panthers traded up into this no. 1 overall slot with a brain trust that should give any youn QB a great environment to thrive in. Right now, the pendulum seems to be swinging in the direction of Bryce Young and not CJ Stroud or Anthony Richardson.