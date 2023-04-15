2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs fly off the board, Broncos land Matthew Bergeron
14. New England Patriots: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
I don't know if there's much to say about this kind of a pick that really needs to be said. Peter Skoronski kind of just screams "Patriots" pick, doesn't he? He can play multiple positions and I think if you're the Patriots, who just said goodbye to former first-round OT Isaiah Wynn, this would almost be a gift from the football gods. Skoronski is a plug-and-play type of starter at the next level.
15. Green Bay Packers: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
Leave it to the Packers to wait until Aaron Rodgers wants to leave to make a selection like this...Or would this kind of a pick entice Rodgers to stick around? Either way, regardless if it's Rodgers or Jordan Love under center for Matt LaFleur next year, I think Jaxon Smith-Njigba represents a best-case scenario from this year's draft for Green Bay. With young Christian Watson emerging last year, as well as Romeo Doubs, Smith-Njigba could be that slot threat who is always open for Green Bay.