2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs fly off the board, Broncos land Matthew Bergeron
12. Houston Texans: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
It sounds like NFL teams are much higher on Hendon Hooker than the masses. Although there are questions about his age and health, I think Hooker might have been the consensus QB3 if he had stayed healthy all of last season. He was having a huge year for Tennessee. Given the Texans already have Davis Mills in place, and it wouldn't cost them anything to trade up from this slot, perhaps taking a shot on Hooker for this season would be wise. They might end up in position to get Caleb Williams or Drake Maye in a worst case scenario.
13. New York Jets: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
Are the New York Jets and our old pal Nathaniel Hackett going to have Aaron Rodgers at this point? The clock is ticking. Regardless if the Jets have Rodgers by the 27th or not, I think they would probably love to be able to make this kind of a pick. Former first-round pick Mekhi Becton may or may not be able to take the next step in a contract year. The Jets need a new long-term option at tackle and Broderick Jones has tons of talent.