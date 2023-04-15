2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs fly off the board, Broncos land Matthew Bergeron
10. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
The Eagles have arguably the best team in the NFL, and although they lost quite a bit in free agency (including DL Javon Hargrave), they are primed to reload in the 2023 NFL Draft. Imagine being able to make it to the Super Bowl and replace a guy like Javon Hargrave with arguably the best overall player in this draft...Howie Roseman loves to add players in the trenches, and Jalen Carter would be a tremendous value here. The Eagles took a couple of Bulldogs last year in Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, so this could be a healthy environment for a player like Carter to land in.
11. Tennessee Titans: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
You've got to think that if the Titans want Anthony Richardson, they'll probably need to trade up for him, right? Again, we're not projecting trades here, but I could see a scenario where the Titans are the team that makes a move to go up and get Richardson. Or maybe it would be the Texans right behind them. Still, if no trades are allowed then Richardson's fall stops here. The Titans need to make a move at QB and start resetting the major contracts on their roster. They already cut left tackle Taylor Lewan, so that position can't be ruled out here, either.