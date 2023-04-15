2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs fly off the board, Broncos land Matthew Bergeron
8. Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
The Falcons run the ball as well as just about any team in the league. Just imagine what kind of level their offense could get to with a player like Bijan Robinson behind the QB? I know Tyler Allgeier ran for over 1,000 yards last season, and Cordarrelle Patterson has found the fountain of youth since his position switch, but Bijan Robinson is maybe the best non-QB in this draft, at least offensively.
9. Chicago Bears: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
The Bears put their faith in Justin Fields, and we'll see if he can make the necessary progressions in year three. Their major move was trading down off of that no. 1 overall pick and getting DJ Moore in the process. Moore has been QB-proof throughout his career so far and I think the final piece for the Bears (final major piece, at least) is getting a stable situation at left tackle. Paris Johnson Jr. looks like he might be the best in this class. Maybe the Bears go with Broderick Jones from Georgia.