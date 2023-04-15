2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs fly off the board, Broncos land Matthew Bergeron
6. Detroit Lions: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
The trade that sent former top-3 pick Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons solidifies the cornerback position as a need for the Detroit Lions, who added a handful of key players this offseason like CJ Gardner-Johnson, Cam Sutton, and Emmanuel Moseley in the secondary. This defense has been revamped, but a player like Devon Witherspoon could really be a centerpiece of the secondary. He plays with the kind of toughness the Lions have been trying to add to their team lately.
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
I don't know what we're supposed to expect from Josh McDaniels at this point. Does he love Jimmy Garoppolo? Is Garoppolo a very expensive stopgap? I wouldn't be surprised if McDaniels took a liking to Will Levis, who is one of the smartest dudes in this year's draft. Before commiting to Penn State, Levis had offers from Harvard, Princeton, Dartmouth, Yale, and Columbia. That seems like the kind of thing that will really resonate with McDaniels.