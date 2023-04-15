2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs fly off the board, Broncos land Matthew Bergeron
4. Indianapolis Colts: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
The Colts get lucky here with CJ Stroud falling to the 4th overall pick. Again, is this going to happen in the 2023 NFL Draft for real? We're not projecting trades, and trades happen all the time. We could see the Colts move up to take someone like Stroud, even if it is just one spot. Rumor has it the Texans are not hellbent on taking a QB at no. 2 overall and while it's lying season, we also know that both Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans have seen many players picked outside the top 10 excel in their NFL career at the QB spot.
The Colts need to take advantage of Stroud's fall if he ends up here.
5. Seattle Seahawks: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
Why not? The Seahawks use the pick they acquired from the Denver Broncos to take a versatile, athletic, long EDGE prospect in Tyree Wilson. I would imagine, if the Broncos were selecting here, this is a player many fans would be clamoring for. Wilson has the potential to be a very good player at the next level with traits to be consistently disruptive as a pass rusher.