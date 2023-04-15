2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs fly off the board, Broncos land Matthew Bergeron
2. Houston Texans: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
What if the Houston Texans surprise everyone and go with Will Anderson Jr. here? We're not projecting trades in this mock draft, but what if Houston takes Anderson here, then trades up with the Cardinals at pick no. 3 overall to take CJ Stroud? Wouldn't that be fun? Or they could stay put where they are and just keep adding to this roster. DeMeco Ryans inherited a decently talented roster and I feel like the Texans have a chance to significantly improve this year.
3. Arizona Cardinals: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Not sure the Cardinals would pick Gonzalez at no. 3 overall, but this is the type of scenario I could see playing out if they miss out on Will Anderson Jr. Remember, they hired Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach. Gannon is a defensive backs guy. The Cardinals are in desperate need of pretty much everything offensively and defensively, so it's going to be the best player on their board at a premium position. We'll see if they have Gonzalez or Witherspoon ranked above Tyree Wilson or Jalen Carter...