2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs fly off the board, Broncos land Matthew Bergeron
2023 NFL mock draft: Third round picks
64. Chicago Bears: Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin
65. Houston Texans: Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida
66. Arizona Cardinals: Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
67. Denver Broncos: Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
Given the way the board has fallen here, I think the best course of action is for the Broncos to take former South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft. Kraft is an impressive athlete, he can block as well as be an asset in the passing game, and the Broncos are undoubtedly looking for someone to pair up with Greg Dulcich at the TE position. This team wants to pound the ball on the ground and while there will be a place for Dulcich, he's not going to play a ton of in-line reps and the Broncos will likely look to emphasize his strengths rather that fit a square peg into a round hole.
Tucker Kraft is tremendous value in this slot as well.
68. Denver Broncos: Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
After taking Tucker Kraft, the Broncos turn right around and address a position that everyone has been clamoring for now for years. The offensive tackle spot has been rather neglected by the Broncos in the NFL Draft and the time has come for that to end, especially if someone like Matthew Bergeron is on the board here. He can play either tackle position, but you draft him here because he projects as your starting left tackle as early as 2024.
69. Los Angeles Rams: Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State
70. Las Vegas Raiders: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
71. New Orleans Saints: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC
72. Tennessee Titans: Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee
73. Houston Texans: Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
74. Cleveland Browns: Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
75. Atlanta Falcons: Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor
76. New England Patriots: Jordan Battle, DB, Alabama
77. Los Angeles Rams: Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
78. Green Bay Packers: Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army
79. Indianapolis Colts: Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston
80. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
81. Detroit Lions: Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&MM
83. Seattle Seahawks: Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
84. Miami Dolphins: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
85. Los Angeles Chargers: Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
86. Baltimore Ravens: Garrett Williams, DB, Syracuse
87. Minnesota Vikings: Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
89. New York Giants: Chandler Zavala, OL, North Carolina State
90. Dallas Cowboys: Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
91. Buffalo Bills: Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois
92. Cincinnati Bengals: Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
93. Carolina Panthers: AT Perry, WR, Wake Forest
94. Philadelphia Eagles: JL Skinner, S, Boise State
95. Kansas City Chiefs: Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State
96. Arizona Cardinals: Byron Young, DL, Alabama
97. Washington Commanders: Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
98. Cleveland Browns: Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU
99. San Francisco 49ers: Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State
100. Las Vegas Raiders: Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
101. San Francisco 49ers: Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
102. San Francisco 49ers: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU
103. Chicago Bears: Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn