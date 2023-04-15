2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs fly off the board, Broncos land Matthew Bergeron
2023 NFL mock draft: Second round picks
32. Pittsburgh Steelers: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
33. Houston Texans: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
34. Arizona Cardinals: Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
35. Indianapolis Colts: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
36. Los Angeles Rams: Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE, Northwestern
37. Seattle Seahawks: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
38. Las Vegas Raiders: Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
39. Carolina Panthers: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
40. New Orleans Saints: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
41. Tennessee Titans: Steve Avila, IOL, TCU
42. New York Jets: John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota
43. New York Jets: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
44. Atlanta Falcons: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
45. Green Bay Packers: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
46. New England Patriots: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
47. Washington Commanders: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
48. Detroit Lions: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
51. Miami Dolphins: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
52. Seattle Seahawks: Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State
53. Chicago Bears: Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech
54. Los Angeles Chargers: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
55. Detroit Lions: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
57. New York Giants: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
58. Dallas Cowboys: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
59. Buffalo Bills: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
60. Cincinnati Bengals: Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M
61. Chicago Bears: Joe Tippmann, IOL, Wisconsin
62. Philadelphia Eagles: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
In case anyone is wondering, the reason why round two starts with pick no. 32 this year is because the Dolphins had to forfeit their first-round pick (tampering). The Steelers kicked things off with Clemson DT Bryan Bresee, who feels very on-brand for them. Some of the best values in this round include Dalton Kincaid to the Panthers, Luke Musgrave to the Packers, and Cody Mauch to the Seahawks. Perhaps the best value in this round overall, though, is Jahmyr Gibbs bringing his big-time speed to the Detroit Lions.