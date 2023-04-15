2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs fly off the board, Broncos land Matthew Bergeron
30. Philadelphia Eagles: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
Even after bringing back James Bradberry and Darius Slay, the Eagles aren't getting much younger at the cornerback position. Word on the street is that there are teams who really like Emmanuel Forbes a lot, and perhaps one of them is the Eagles. He's already visited Philadelphia in this pre-draft process, and would be bringing arguably the best ball skills at this position group to Philadelphia with this selection.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
The Kansas City Chiefs are working on replacing their starting offensive tackles from last season with the departure of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (Bengals) as well as right tackle Andrew Wylie (Commanders). The loss of Wylie has flown under the radar a bit and the Chiefs probably still need to find their starter at that spot for the 2023 season. Anton Harrison out of Oklahoma seems to be an ideal fit at this juncture of the Draft along with players like Dawand Jones or Darnell Wright if they are available.