2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs fly off the board, Broncos land Matthew Bergeron
28. Cincinnati Bengals: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
The way this board falls, I don't know exactly what I think the Cincinnati Bengals would do. This is a team that has a major question mark right now at the running back spot with Samaje Perine now a member of the Denver Broncos and Joe Mixon facing some serious off-field issues. Do the Bengals go with Jahmyr Gibbs here or do they wait for a running back until later? At tight end, they've added free agent Irv Smith Jr., but that's more of a dart throw than filling a need. Darnell Washington is the top dual-threat TE in this class and an absolutely freakish specimen at the position.
29. New Orleans Saints: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
This is the selection that previously belonged to the Denver Broncos before they traded it for head coach Sean Payton. Before that, it belonged to the Miami Dolphins, who traded it to Denver for Bradley Chubb. Before that, it was originally in the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, who traded it to move up for Trey Lance in 2021. Now, the Saints have a chance to add a pretty good EDGE prospect in Myles Murphy, who could help ease the blow of the many losses this Saints defensive front is taking on after free agency.