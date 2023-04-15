2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs fly off the board, Broncos land Matthew Bergeron
26. Dallas Cowboys: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
The Cowboys have had to make a couple of really tough decisions in the 2023 offseason, namely cutting former top pick Ezekiel Elliott and letting starting tight end Dalton Schultz walk out the door in free agency. I think the loss of Elliott stings Jerry Jones a bit, but the loss of Schultz might be more immediately felt in this offense. Thank goodness for the Cowboys' sake, this year's TE class is ridiculously good, and Michael Mayer may be the TE1 out of all of them. If the Cowboys can land Mayer here in this slot, he might pencil in for 6 of 7 touchdowns as a rookie. Schultz got a lot of run for this unit.
27. Buffalo Bills: O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
The Buffalo Bills might be in line to make a really boring pick atop their 2023 NFL Draft class, but sometimes the most boring picks are the best ones. O'Cyrus Torrence probably isn't going to sell many jerseys in Buffalo, but he might help keep Josh Allen upright. If you're the Bills, that's the goal here. I could also see Buffalo maybe making a play for a receiver if they don't love their depth there right now, but offensive line is the pick with Torrence being arguably the top IOL in this class.