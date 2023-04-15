2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs fly off the board, Broncos land Matthew Bergeron
24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brian Branch, DB, Alabama
There were few teams as fun to watch as the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half of the 2022 season. Doug Pederson quickly put his stamp on that team, and as Trevor Lawrence began to emerge as one of the top young QBs in the league, Jacksonville's defense also took a much-needed step forward. Last year, they used the top pick in the draft on an SEC defender (Travon Walker) and here they get another. Brian Branch can play a versatile role which is a coveted trait in today's NFL, and a lot of Jacksonville fans seem to be hoping their team lands this guy.
25. New York Giants: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
The New York Giants have been at the center of Jerry Jeudy trade rumors for quite some time now. Dating back to last year's trade deadline, it seems like the G-Men have been trying to get George Paton to part with arguably his best offensive player for pennies on the dollar, but Paton won't budge. The Giants are going to need cost-effective players at receiver and Jeudy is going to require a pay day in the near future. If the Giants can get Zay Jones here, they might finally put their Jerry Jeudy hopes to bed.