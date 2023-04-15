2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs fly off the board, Broncos land Matthew Bergeron
22. Baltimore Ravens: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
The Baltimore Ravens always seem to find some kind of ridiculous value in the NFL Draft, at seemingly every turn, and this would be no different. Although there are the semantics of whether or not he was a "starter" at Iowa, Lukas Van Ness is one of the most physically gifted EDGE players in this class and I think he could help the Ravens right away. Although Baltimore always seems to draft well, they have struggled to identify consistent impact players off the edge in recent years with veteran Justin Houston leading the team with 9.5 sacks last season. In fact, the team's top two producers as pass rushers (in QB hits) were Houston and Calais Campbell last season, both players are gone.
23. Minnesota Vikings: Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
After his amazing Scouting Combine workout, Calijah Kancey appears to have solidified himself as a first-round pick and perhaps somewhere in the top 25 overall. Kevin O'Connell, who spent time coaching in Los Angeles with the Rams, might take one look at Kancey and have flashbacks to another former Pitt defensive tackle. Although the comparisons to Aaron Donals are not quite accurate, Kancey can be a highly impactful interior defensive linemen who can cause havoc with his quickness.