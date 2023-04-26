2023 NFL mock draft: Broncos land help at CB, TE with top picks
2023 NFL mock draft: Predicting the 2nd round of the Draft
32. Pittsburgh Steelers: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
33. Houston Texans: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
34. Arizona Cardinals: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
35. Indianapolis Colts: O'Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida
36. Los Angeles Rams: Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
37. Seattle Seahawks: BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
38. Las Vegas Raiders: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
39. Carolina Panthers: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
40. New Orleans Saints: Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin
41. Tennessee Titans: Steve Avila, OL, TCU
42. Green Bay Packers: Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
43. New York Jets: John Michael Schmitz, OL, Minnesota
44. Atlanta Falcons: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
45. Green Bay Packers: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
46. New England Patriots: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
47. Washington Commanders: Joe Tippmann, OL, Wisconsin
48. Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Adetomiwa Adeboware, EDGE, Northwestern
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech
51. Miami Dolphins: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
52. Seattle Seahawks: Cody Mauch, IOL, North Dakota State
53. Chicago Bears: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
54. Los Angeles Chargers: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
55. Detroit Lions: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
57. New York Giants: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
58. Dallas Cowboys: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
59. Buffalo Bills: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
60. Cincinnati Bengals: Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
61. Chicago Bears: Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, USC
62. Philadelphia Eagles: Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
In this simulation, I think one of the most interesting things to happen was the fall of Georgia tight end Darnell Washington. He has been mocked in the first round, but in this scenario, he somehow lasts all the way to pick 55 overall. The Cowboys probably wouldn't complain in that instance. Washington is an absolute beast. This round includes another very interesting selection in the state of Texas with the Houston Texans taking Hendon Hooker after passing on the QB position in round one.
This scenario really leaves a number of interesting players on the board for the Broncos in round three but also highlights the potential necessity of moving up.