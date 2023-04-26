2023 NFL mock draft: Broncos land help at CB, TE with top picks
29. New Orleans Saints: Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
The New Orleans Saints undoubtedly need to do some work to their defensive line after it was gutted in NFL free agency. Of course, they brought in Khalen Saunders, but the DL and EDGE positions could definitely use some work in the draft. Calijah Kancey doesn't have ideal measurables but his athleticism is off the charts.
30. Philadelphia Eagles: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
The Philadelphia Eagles had the best team in the NFC last season and they undoubtedly are reloaded for another run at the Super Bowl in 2023. Even after losing both coordinators and a number of big-name free agents, adding a tremendous athlete like DJ Turner to a secondary that brought back James Bradberry and Darius Slay could give this team the edge it needs to close out games and shut teams out through the air.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
The Kansas City Chiefs set out to do a little renovation on their offensive line in the 2023 offseason, letting Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie walk in free agency. They were replaced by Jawaan Taylor and...perhaps whoever is selected 31st overall. Anton Harrison has the ability to step right into the NFL and play right away. Perhaps the Chiefs will find the Oklahoma program to be a bit of a pipeline after seeing so much success with Creed Humphrey a couple of years ago.