2023 NFL mock draft: Broncos land help at CB, TE with top picks
25. New York Giants: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
The Giants have been in the market for playmakers all offseason. In no particular order, they have added Darren Waller, Parris Campbell, and Jamison Crowder to the mix while also re-signing Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard. Here, they add a bigger receiver in Quentin Johnston who is rough around the edges but a high-ceiling playmaker. Or will they use this pick to trade for Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy?
26. Dallas Cowboys: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
If dynasty fantasy football players would be lined up to take Bijan Robinson no. 1 overall in their offseason drafts, then I think Jahmyr Gibbs will be a very close second in this scenario. Gibbs may even take the cake as dynasty RB1 out of this class thanks to the fact that Ezekiel Elliott is no longer in Dallas and Tony Pollard is coming off of a major injury.
27. Buffalo Bills: Brian Branch, DB, Alabama
The Bills could use additional help in the secondary given the fact that Damar Hamilin's status is in question, at best. Although he seems to be working his way toward playing again, I don't know if you could argue against taking a versatile player like Alabama's Brian Branch in this slot. Branch can play in the box, he can play nickel, he can play safety. In other words -- he can play right away.
28. Cincinnati Bengals: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
Perhaps a bit of a stroke of luck here for the Bengals, landing arguably the TE1 of this class in Michael Mayer. They already have so many playmakers in this offense, but Mayer can be a dynamic addition at the tight end spot to upgrade a position group that has been average -- at best -- in recent years. I think we could see the Bengals also look at tackles thanks to the trade request of Jonah Williams.