2023 NFL mock draft: Broncos land help at CB, TE with top picks
21. Los Angeles Chargers: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
Kellen Moore's offense necessitates production out of the tight end position and I think, as of right now, the Chargers are really lacking there. I would be shocked if this pick was not one of Michael Mayer, Dalton Kincaid, Zay Flowers, or Jordan Addison. If Kincaid's health checks out, I think he would be one of the best values in this entire first round.
22. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
If the Baltimore Ravens are trying to entice Lamar Jackson to stick around, then adding more playmakers is a good way to go about it. Zay Flowers added to the group that now includes Odell Beckham Jr. could be exactly what Jackson is looking for. Not to mention, he's still got his old pal Mark Andrews out there. Flowers is going to be one of the best picks of the back half of round one for whoever gets him.
23. Minnesota Vikings: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
We saw Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah really attack the secondary in his first two years on the job as GM of the Minnesota Vikings. I don't know if he's going to be stopping anytime soon. In the last two years, he's added players like safety Lewis Cine, cornerback Andrew Booth, and cornerback Byron Murphy among others. The Vikings have a new defensive coordinator in Brian Flores and here, Flores gets himself the cornerback in this class with arguably the best overall ball skills.
24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
The Jaguars seem to have quite the affinity for Clemson players these days, and you can't really blame them. I think Jacksonville would love to add a player like Myles Murphy late in round one unless they are just 100 percent sold -- like many in the Jacksonville fan base -- that it's Brian Branch, no matter what.