2023 NFL mock draft: Broncos land help at CB, TE with top picks
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
This would be a pretty incredible story. Joey Porter Jr. has already spent plenty of time around the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. His old man was an outstanding edge player for the Steelers for a long time. Now, Junior is about to enter the NFL as one of the draft's top cornerback prospects, and he's got a decent chance of being the ideal pick for the Steelers when they are on the clock. As fate would have it...
18. Detroit Lions: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
I might be more excited to see what the Detroit Lions have in store for this NFL Draft than any other team outside of the Denver Broncos. They have multiple picks in each of the first two rounds and one of the most exciting teams in the league. I love the idea of adding Jalen Carter and Lukas Van Ness to a defensive front that already includes Aidan Hutchinson, although it's possible the emergence of guys like John Cominsky and James Houston makes this pick a bit redundant. At any rate, Van Ness is an awesome talent who would be able to play all over Detroit's defensive front.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hitting the reset button following Tom Brady's retirement. They've said goodbye this offseason to a number of key veterans, including former starting left tackle Donovan Smith. They obviously want to get a younger bookend for Tristan Wirfs and Broderick Jones has some of the best upside at tackle in this class.
20. Seattle Seahawks: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
The Seahawks have been lucky to have a mostly healthy duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf in recent years. Some of their recent WR draft picks have simply not panned out. I think Jordan Addison has a very translatable game to the NFL even if he's not "spectacular" as an overall prospect. He'd be a great fit in Seattle giving Geno Smith (and in this scenario, Anthony Richardson) plenty of options.