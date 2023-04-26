2023 NFL mock draft: Broncos land help at CB, TE with top picks
13. Green Bay Packers: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
Aaron Rodgers is finally gone, and the Packers are moving forward into the Jordan Love era. It would be so hilarious and ironic to see them draft an offensive skill player the second Rodgers bolts for a new team. Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be the best receiver in this class and would fit in perfectly as a slot with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs on the outside.
14. New England Patriots: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern
Peter Skoronski just sounds like a New England Patriots player, doesn't he? Skoronski is considered arguably the best offensive lineman in this draft. I'm not sure he'll play tackle at the next level but playing on the interior, he should be a longtime starter.
15. New York Jets: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
The New York Jets need to add to the offensive line after seeing how bad they played last year when injuries started to mount up. There is a lot invested in this unit already, but players like Mekhi Becton can't be relied upon at this point. Darnell Wright has had a great pre-draft process and would pencil in nicely as the Jets' top pick in this class.
16. Washington Commanders: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
The Washington Commanders hired former Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy to the same role this offseason, and everyone in the nation's capital is understandably a bit more excited about the new direction of the offense. But with a young QB (or Jacoby Brissett), it's going to be Ron Rivera's defense once again carrying the heaviest portion of the load in 2023. Ron needs more help at corner, and Deonte Banks is a ridiculous athlete who can start immediately.