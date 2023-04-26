2023 NFL mock draft: Broncos land help at CB, TE with top picks
2023 NFL mock draft: Predicting the 3rd round of the Draft
64. Chicago Bears: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
65. Houston Texans: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
66. Arizona Cardinals: Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
67. Denver Broncos: Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
And here we have it -- the Denver Broncos' first pick of this mock draft. At long last. And it's...Riley Moss? Really?
Mock Draft machines have ruined the real draft in recent years. These machines have players ranked in certain ways and the reality is teams could be all over the map on players. I guess, in that way, mock draft machines can be helpful if you make it a practice to put together scenarios on all of the different ones. One simulator might have Riley Moss ranked outside the top 100 while real analysts like Daniel Jeremiah have him ranked in the top 65.
The Broncos had Moss in for a top 30 visit and I think his fit in the defense is pretty obvious. The Broncos need another outside corner to add depth behind Damarri Mathis and Pat Surtain II. Moss can play on the outside, he can excel on special teams immediately, and I think he can play in the slot or even some safety if need be at the next level.
Not to mention, it's feeling more and more like cornerback (or defensive back, in general) is a high priority for the Broncos in this draft.
68. Denver Broncos: Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan
Sticking in the Big Ten with this selection, the Broncos have to go after a tight end with so many flying off the board in round two. This is a very deep tight end class, and Luke Schoonmaker has kind of gotten lost in the shuffle just a little bit.
He's a tremendous athlete, he's got great size (6-foot-5, 251 pounds) and can block. The Broncos seem to be highly interested in a dual-threat, three-down option at the tight end position who offers more size and physicality than Greg Dulcich. Dulcich is a receiver in a tight end's body. The Broncos need someone that is going to keep defenses honest.
In this particular draft class, adding at tight end and cornerback might be the wisest course of action given the talent level of those position groups and overall depth. The Broncos can't really go wrong with a number of scenarios there.
69. Los Angeles Rams: Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois
70. Las Vegas Raiders: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
71. New Orleans Saints: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
72. Tennessee Titans: Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
73. Houston Texans: Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
74. Cleveland Browns: Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida
75. Atlanta Falcons: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
76. New England Patriots: Sydney Brown, DB, Illinois
77. Los Angeles Rams: Marte Mapu, LB/DB, Sacramento State
78. Green Bay Packers: Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
79. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
80. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
81. Detroit Lions: Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
83. Seattle Seahawks: Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor
84. Miami Dolphins: Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
85. Los Angeles Chargers: Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue
86. Baltimore Ravens: Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee
87. Minnesota Vikings: KJ Henry, EDGE, Clemson
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
89. New York Giants: Tyler Steen, OL, Alabama
90. Dallas Cowboys: Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston
91. Buffalo Bills: Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
92. Cincinnati Bengals: Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
93. Carolina Panthers: YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville
94. Philadelphia Eagles: Chandler Zavala, OL, North Carolina State
95. Kansas City Chiefs: Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
96. Arizona Cardinals: Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State
97. Washington Commanders: Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin
98. Cleveland Browns: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
99. San Francisco 49ers: Garrett Williams, DB, Syracuse
100. Las Vegas Raiders: Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
101. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion
102. San Francisco 49ers: Izzy Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh
103. Chicago Bears: Chase Brown, RB, Illinois
This mock draft simulation really highlighted just how uncertain things are after round one. It also serves as a reminder that trading up in this draft might end up being one of the best options. The Broncos could trade up from pick 67 and trade down from pick 68. They could trade a receiver to get into the first or second round.
There are ways for this team to add capital and add depth where it's needed, but they also have a chance with a draft like this to add very necessary depth and future starters at important positions on both offense and defense.