2023 NFL Draft: 5 WR Targets for the Denver Broncos
Trey Palmer - Nebraska Cornhuskers
Trey Palmer is one of the most underrated prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6'1" wide receiver had a great year and will be available for Payton and the Broncos to draft. Palmer recorded 71 receptions for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns. He has similar traits to current Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy but can still improve in other areas of his game.
Palmer could be a phenomenal fit for Payton and his offense in Denver. Between the deep threat, route running, and natural skill he possesses, Palmer adds unique talent to a WR room that desperately needs it.
Combine Results
- 40- Yard Dash - 4.33
- 10- Yard Split - 1.51
Jake Bobo - UCLA Bruins
When the Denver Broncos are in the deep parts of the draft (rounds six and seven), Jake Bobo is someone that can be that hidden gem. The 6'5" senior from UCLA has tremendous potential. His physical traits are unique, and with an offensive guru like Payton, Bobo can become a mismatch on offense for opposing defenses.
Bobo recorded 57 receptions for 817 yards and seven touchdowns. With the ties George Paton has at UCLA, it would not surprise me if Bobo becomes a Bronco in the later parts of the draft. He is a low-risk, high-reward player that can become a great depth WR in Denver.
Combine Results
- Did Not Participate