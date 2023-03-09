2023 NFL Draft: 5 WR Targets for the Denver Broncos
Rashee Rice - SMU
A prospect that seems like the ideal fit for Sean Payton and the Broncos is the senior out of SMU, Rashee Rice. The 6'2 wide receiver has everything a coach would be looking for in a player. The physical traits are there and the tape is outstanding.
Rice has excellent ball skills and led the country in deep catches with 18. He recorded 96 receptions for 1,344 yards and ten touchdowns. Rice had one of the best PFF grades out of all the wide receivers in college (take the PFF grading scale for how you will) and is great at getting behind the defense. Rice excels in zone coverage and having such great body control is a big factor in why he is so successful on the field.
It is reported that the Denver Broncos met with Rice at the combine for an interview. Maybe that is an indication of what is to come for Rice but nonetheless, Rice would be a great fit alongside Jeudy and the WR room.
Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash - 4.51
- 10 Yard-Split - 1.49
- Vertical Jump - 41"
- Broad Jump - 10' 8"
Xavier Hutchinson - Iowa State Cyclones
Another physically talented wide receiver that would mold well in Denver is Xavier Hutchinson. The 6'3", 205 lbs redshirt senior had an excellent season at Iowa State. Hutchinson had 107 receptions for 1,171 yards and six touchdowns.
Not only is Hutchinson a great pass catcher, but he also excels in the run game. His big body and frame make him very effective as a run blocker. In addition, he can improve on jump balls and win the "50/50" ball. Learning from a veteran wide receiver like Tim Patrick may pave the way for him to become a successful receiver in the NFL. Payton can utilize Hutchinson in multiple ways and is a late-round pick to watch for the Broncos.
Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash - 4.53
- 10 Yard-Split - 1.55
- Vertical Jump - 36"
- Broad Jump - 9' 8"