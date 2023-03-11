2023 NFL Draft: 5 OL Targets for the Denver Broncos
Blake Freeland - BYU Cougars
Blake Freeland is an experienced offensive tackle that had a tremendous career at BYU. He started at right but transitioned to left tackle and thrived at the position. Not only does he have tons of experience, but has great skills that translate to the NFL.
Freeland allowed zero sacks last season at BYU on 462 pass-block snaps. According to PFF, his 90.7 pass-blocking grade and 87.9 run-blocking grade ranked third in the FBS. Freeland has great length and size for the position, which plays to his advantage greatly.
The potential to become a superstar at the position is evident as he stands at 6'8 and weighs over 300 pounds. It should not shock fans if Freeland is drafted earlier in the draft, but he is projected to be available around the picks the Broncos currently (and possibly more via trade) have.
Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash - 4.98
- 10-Yard Split - 1.68
- Vertical Jump - 37"
- Broad Jump - 10' 0"
- 3-Cone Drill - 7.46
- 20-Yard Shuttle - 4.71
Jarrett Patterson - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Jarrett Patterson might be the perfect player to draft for the Denver Broncos due to his versatility on the offensive line. He has played both center and left guard at Notre Dame. Last season, Patterson played all 827 snaps at left guard, with the previous two seasons at center.
The Broncos have problems at both positions and he is the ideal fit. Patterson would start off as a depth player at both positions but can easily become the starter for Sean Payton.
Patterson is intelligent and a physical freak, two essential traits in the NFL. When he locks on his opponent, they are in big trouble. Patterson quickly gets to the second level as he mauls in the run game.
Broncos fans should be thrilled if Paton drafts Patterson because he can solve a lot of problems that can arise throughout the season.
Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash - 5.33
- 10-Yard Split - 1.82
- Vertical Jump - 29.5"
- Broad Jump - 8' 10"
- 3-Cone Drill - 7.96
- 20-Yard Shuttle - 4.73
- Bench Press - 22 Reps