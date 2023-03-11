2023 NFL Draft: 5 OL Targets for the Denver Broncos
Cody Mauch - North Dakota State Bisons
The scouting department for the Denver Broncos had to be impressed by Cody Mauch at the NFL Combine. Not only did he perform well at Indianapolis, but his tape is even better.
Mauch will replace Bolles if the team goes in a different direction at left tackle. He has some experience playing right tackle but is most comfortable at left. PFF had some interesting things to say about Mauch and it read:
"Mauch had one of the most incredible body transformations in this class, entering North Dakota State as a 221-pound tight end before beefing up to 303 pounds to play left tackle this past season. Despite gaining over 80 pounds, he maintained his freakish athleticism. Mauch’s 90.8 grade and 19 big-time blocks led all FCS offensive linemen this season."- Pro Football Focus
Mauch is incredibly athletic and moves well for his size. George Paton should lock in on drafting him as he would be a young and talented player to help the offensive line.
Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash - 5.08
- 10- Yard Split - 1.79
- Vertical Jump - 29"
- Broad Jump - 9' 0"
- 3-Cone Drill - 7.33
- 20-Yard Shuttle - 4.55
- Bench Press - 29 Reps
Atonio Mafi - UCLA Bruins
George Paton loves his UCLA Bruins, and Atonio Mafi has a high chance of becoming a Denver Bronco' at the end of the draft. Mafi can play his way into becoming the starter at left guard due to the potential he possesses.
Mafi's biggest strength is in the run game. He had an 88.3 run-blocking PFF grade, which ranks way above average. Mafi is a big man as he stands 6'4 and weighs 339 lbs. The Broncos may prefer to sign a free agent at this position but Mafi offers a great depth option and learn from the veteran who is in front of him.
Mafi is a low-risk, high-reward player that the Broncos should target.
Combine Results
- Did Not Participate