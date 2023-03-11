2023 NFL Draft: 5 OL Targets for the Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos' priority this off-season is to vastly improve their offensive line. It was not good enough last year (Butch Barry deserves the majority of the blame as well) and Sean Payton understands that the guys up front is the reason why teams win football games.
There is a lot of uncertainty with the current players on the roster. Garrett Bolles is rumored to be on the trade market (for the right price) and the right tackle situation needs to be resolved. Graham Glasgow recently got cut, freeing up cap space for the Broncos. Dalton Risner is unlikely to return due to his performance last year and wanting a big contract.
This leaves the right tackle, center, and left guard up for grabs. In the 2023 NFL Draft, there are some players that can fit well for Sean Payton. The NFL Combine showcased a few of the players that can play well on the offensive line and have an immediate impact (while being on a cheap rookie contract too).
Here are five offensive line targets for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Andrew Vorhees - USC Trojans
There is some good news and bad news when talking about Andrew Vorhees. The bad news is Vorhees tore his ACL at the NFL Combine. The good news is when he becomes fully healthy in the future, he is going to be a great starting offensive guard.
With the injury he suffered at the combine, this will most likely cause him to fall in the draft. Vorhees was already projected to be drafted in rounds three or four. Depending on how far he falls down in the draft, Vorhees is still a great player to draft, regardless of the injury.
Vorhees is one of the most experienced players in the draft. He has logged over 3,000 snaps in his collegiate career, with 400-plus at each at left tackle, right guard, and left guard. Vorhees' primary position is left guard, and he will fit in perfectly replacing Dalton Risner.
He has a balanced play style, as he is exceptionally well in both the pass and run games. Vorhees will be a consistent player for years when he recovers from his injury. NFL analyst, Lance Zierlein, has compared him to Teven Jenkins.
Combine Results
- Vertical Jump - 29"
- Broad Jump - 8' 9"
- Bench Press - 38 Reps