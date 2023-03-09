2023 NFL Draft: 5 CB Targets for the Denver Broncos
Outside of Pat Surtain II, the Denver Broncos are lacking some serious depth at cornerback. With questions surrounding Ronald Darby and his future in Denver, George Paton should be looking to add talent across from Surtain for new DC Vance Joseph.
Damarri Mathis had an inconsistent year but did play better than expected late into the season. It's never a bad idea to add CB talent and having one on a rookie deal would be beneficial for the organization. There is a lot of great talent at corner in the 2023 NFL Draft and here are the five targets for the Denver Broncos should pursue on draft day.
5 cornerback targets for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft
Eli Ricks - Alabama Crimson Tide
What is better than one Alabama CB on your team? Two of them and Eli Ricks would be the perfect fit next to Surtain in Denver. Standing at 6'2", Ricks is what coaches would want from a cornerback. He has a great build for being a tall corner and plays exceptionally well in man coverage.
Ricks only allowed six receptions on 384 snaps played (31.6% completion). Those are career-best numbers for Ricks who allowed the lowest completion rate and tied for second in yards allowed per coverage snap. I would not be surprised if Ricks is not available when Denver has their pick but if they do, Ricks would be the steal of the draft.
