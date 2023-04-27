2023 draft prospects Broncos should keep an eye on
The Broncos will be short-handed when it comes to draft capital. It remains to be seen if the Broncos will load up more by using George Peyton's strategy of trading down or Sean Peyton's strategy of moving up. The one thing for certain is there are still holes to fill and not having a pick in the first two rounds makes the Bronco's pick even more important. With the draft only a day away let’s look at some prospects that could be starters or big contributors in my opinion.
Luke Schoonmaker TE, 6’6 250 LBs, Michigan
The tight end from Michigan has been a good run blocker which fits the message from Sean Peyton to pound the rock and take pressure off Russel Wilson. Although he hasn’t had a whole lot of production during his time he is good at finding the open spots in zone coverage and has good speed for a bigger tight end running 4.6 40. Last year was his best catching 35 passes for 418 yards and three touchdowns. Being 6’6 he has the body frame to be able to box out defenders and can make contested catches. He isn’t perfect which shows from his lack of production over the three years he needs to work on his route running and doesn’t break tackles easily but does have good hands and will secure the ball. Overall I think he is a good addition to add and start developing into a starting right end.
Marvin Mims JR. WR 5’11 183 LBs, Oklahoma
With KJ Hamler injured again and not developing into what the Broncos had hoped they can find their new burner in Marvin Mims! Running a blazing 4.4 40 he has the speed and route running to put it all together. Over the last year, he had 1,083 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns improving year after year. Mims’ ability to locate the ball in the air shouldn’t and make contested catches shouldn’t be overlooked. As a rookie, he can contribute as a returner with his speed and vision. What I like about Mims is his physicality, not afraid to take a hit or try to run over defenders. I believe that Mims brings the dynamic and toughness Sean Peyton is looking for in his offense and this would be a solid pick.
Trenton Simpson LB 6’2 235 LBs, Clemson
This is more of a pipe dream projected to go in the 2nd round the Broncos would have to do some maneuvering but with Sean Peyton's history of moving up in the draft for players, I won’t rule it out. With elite linebacker speed, the Broncos would finally have an above-average cover linebacker to follow the tight ends. In Simpson's senior year, he had 41 solo tackles as well as 32 assists, which shows he is all over the field attacking whoever has the ball. The Broncos haven’t had a true threat inside linebacker to help cover the tight ends this would change that I like the starting two the Broncos have but they lack the coverage skill potential of Simpson.
I know the Broncos are hard at work and with only five draft picks unless they trade back they will have a tough job finding the starters to help this team turn its losing seasons around. But for now, we await the draft to see Peyton’s strategy unfold and see how they plan to fill the roster gaps that are needed to compete this year.