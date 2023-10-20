2023 draft picks Broncos already regret making (and who they should’ve picked)
Is it possible the Denver Broncos are already regretting some 2023 NFL Draft decisions?
3. Took JL Skinner, could have drafted WR Trey Palmer
I will continue to harp on the Denver Broncos for this, because up to this point, GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton have seemingly mismanaged the wide receiver position. The Broncos did use their top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Marvin MIms, so at least they recognized the need at the position, but the depth at the position in this particular draft class and the lack of depth or any certainty on Denver's roster should have dictated the team making multiple investments at that spot.
A lot of the die-hard NFL Draft fans in Broncos Country were really pumped about the JL Skinner pick because people had him rated as a potential top-100 prospect, but the same could have been said about former Nebraska and LSU receiver Trey Palmer.
Palmer proved in his final collegiate season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers that he was a dynamic big-play threat. And going just eight selections after the Broncos took JL Skinner is torturous. The Broncos had multiple sixth-round picks in this draft, and JL Skinner has done nothing to impact this roster.
Palmer has a couple of touchdowns already on just eight catches and has made some big plays for the Buccaneers' offense.